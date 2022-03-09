scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel carries briefcase made of cow dung to present state Budget

The briefcase was made over a period of 10 days in a Raipur-based gauthan using cow dung powder, gum and flour.

By: Express Web Desk | Raipur |
March 9, 2022 3:27:43 pm
The brief case carried the words ' Gomay vasati Lakshmi', which means 'Laksmi resides in cow dung'. (Source: ANI)

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday carried the state Budget documents for the financial year 2022-23 to the Assembly in a briefcase made of cow dung powder.

The briefcase was made over a period of 10 days in a Raipur-based gauthan (cattle shed premises) using cow dung powder, gum and flour, among other ingredients, and handle and clasps of wood by artisans from Kondagaon. The briefcase had “Gomaye Vasate Lakshmi” inscribed on it in Sanskrit, which translates to “Goddess of wealth Laxmi resides in cow dung”.

The Budget Session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly began on Monday, while the Budget was tabled on Wednesday.

The Chhattisgarh government last month released Rs 10.24 crore for its flagship scheme Godhan Nyay Yojana for cattle-rearing villagers, women groups associated with Gauthans and Gauthan committees. The scheme aims to provide income support to cattle owners.

The state had also announced in 2020 that it will procure cow dung from cow breeders and farmers, becoming the first state in India to do so.

