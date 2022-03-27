Chhattisgarh clears Rajasthan’s mining project on forest land

The Chhattisgarh government Saturday approved the second phase of mining in Parsa East and Kente Basan Coal Block, a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flew to Raipur and held a parley with his counterpart Bhupesh Baghel.

Over 1,130 hectares of the pristine Hasdeo Aranya forests in Chhattisgarh will be diverted for this project.

The Rajasthan government owns coal mines in Hasdeo Aranya, the Mining Developer and Operator of which is Adani Enterprises. Phase I of the PEKB coal mine, which had a validity of 15 years, was allegedly exhausted within just eight years, necessitating phase 2 mining.

The Chhattisgarh government’s permission for diversion of forest land comes after the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change cleared the project.

“The District Collector and District Forest Divisional Officer of Sarguja have been directed to take necessary action by following the conditions mentioned in the permission issued as above,” a statement by the government said.

It added: “After examining the action plan after ensuring compliance of the conditions by the District Collector and District Forest Divisional Officer, the final decision regarding starting mining will be taken after thorough consideration.”

Gehlot Friday made a 4-hour trip to Raipur. He told reporters there that an “unimaginable crisis” is looming in his state.