Chhattisgarh clash: BJP protests Congress ‘inaction’

A day after violence in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, allegedly over religious flags of two communities, the Opposition BJP Wednesday protested against the ruling Congress at the district headquarters of Kawardha town.

On Tuesday, a protest by a right-wing group turned violent. Defying curfew, a 3,000-strong mob bearing batons and swords, damaged houses and vehicles. This culminated in stone pelting, leaving several people injured. The Kabirdham police said 70 people have been arrested.

Alleging that the protest, which had the party’s support, went out of control because of police “inaction”, the BJP staged a sit-in at the district headquarters. The delegation comprised former ministers Brijmohan Agarwal, Krishnamurti Bandhi and Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik.