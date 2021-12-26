Ruling Congress wins big in Chhattisgarh civic polls, BJP distant 2nd

The Ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh registered a victory in the civic body elections held in 15 civic bodies in the state, with BJP registering a distant second place.

While BJP has accused the Congress of misusing the state machinery, the ruling party believes this is a vote of confidence for the Bhupesh Baghel government

The results declared by the State Election Commission on Friday for 300 of total 370 wards in 15 urban bodies showed Congress candidates emerging victorious in 174 wards, the BJP in 89, the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in six, and independents in 31 wards.

The outcome for the remaining 70 wards, which fall in the prominent Bhilai Municipal Corporation of Durg district, was yet to be officially declared since counting was underway, an official said. After completing three years of power in the state on December 17, the Congress’s victory in the civic body elections, it is believed, strengthens Chief Minister Baghel’s position amidst what is seen as a power tussle between him and state Health Minister T S Singh Deo.

Reacting to the results declared so far, Baghel said they indicate the success of welfare schemes launched by his government.

The civic bodies which went to polls included four municipal corporations, six municipal councils and five nagar panchayats. Out of 40 wards in Birgaon Municipal Corporation in Raipur district, the Congress has won 19 and BJP 10, while JCC(J) and Independent candidates emerged winners in five and six wards, respectively.

State BJP president Vishnudeo Sai claimed that the good response of voters to BJP in these elections reflects the declining public trust in the Congress government. “We respect the people’s mandate and BJP workers will go to the Assembly elections (scheduled in 2023) with full vigour to make the state Congress-free,” he said.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered on Saturday against BJP leaders, including former chief minister Raman Singh’s nephew, in Khairagarh for vandalism and destruction of public property. The FIR was registered after the returning officer lodged a complaint at the police station.

“We are investigating the matter. FIR has been registered on the complaint received,” a police officer said.