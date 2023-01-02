Church vandalised in Chhattisgarh, senior police officer suffers head injury

A mob allegedly vandalised a church in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur city and attacked a police team trying to pacify them Monday afternoon. Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar allegedly suffered a head injury, which left him bleeding, while other personnel had minor injuries.

It took around an hour for the police to bring the situation under control. They said they would register a case and arrest the accused. A protest was being planned against the church by a group of people, though the reasons for it were not yet known.

Speaking to the media from the hospital where he is being treated, Sadanand Kumar said, “We called the protestors to meet us. The collector and I spoke with them in the collector’s office. We appealed to them to keep the protest peaceful. But some among them chose violence and went to attack the church,”

“After getting this information, I reached the spot with my team and tried to stop the mob and convince them. They paid heed to us and were going back but suddenly someone hit me from behind and I got injured. Still, we acted with patience and managed to disperse the crowd. We will take action according to the law in the case in time,” he added.

Last Tuesday, a church in Karnataka’s Mysuru district was allegedly vandalised by unknown attackers who damaged a statue of baby Jesus and stole money from a donation box. The incident took place at the St Mary’s Church in Mysuru district’s Periyapatna and the police suspected it was a case of theft.