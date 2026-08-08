Chhattisgarh Christian Forum chief arrested over Facebook post ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Raipur Police arrested the 75-year-old president of the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum Friday night for allegedly making an objectionable social media post that hurt the religious sentiments of a community.

The accused, Arun Pannalal, allegedly posted the “highly objectionable” comment on a Facebook post by Hansraj Goyal. Following the comment, BJP spokesperson Amit Chimnani approached the Civil Lines police station with a written complaint, providing URLs and screenshots of the posts and comments.

Founded in 1995, the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum is a platform vocal on several issues concerning the state’s minority community, including reports of persecution, social advocacy, and inter-community relations. Pannalal has been known to raise issues of violence against the state’s Christians. His political outfit, Sarva Adi Dal, unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.