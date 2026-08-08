Chhattisgarh Christian Forum chief arrested over Facebook post ‘hurting religious sentiments’

The forum's chief, Arun Pannalal, has been known to raise issues of violence against the state’s Christians. His outfit Sarva Adi Dal unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly polls.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurUpdated: Aug 8, 2026 05:33 PM IST
Arun Pannalal. (Photo: Facebook/Arun Pannalal)Arun Pannalal. (Photo: Facebook/Arun Pannalal)
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Raipur Police arrested the 75-year-old president of the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum Friday night for allegedly making an objectionable social media post that hurt the religious sentiments of a community.

The accused, Arun Pannalal, allegedly posted the “highly objectionable” comment on a Facebook post by Hansraj Goyal. Following the comment, BJP spokesperson Amit Chimnani approached the Civil Lines police station with a written complaint, providing URLs and screenshots of the posts and comments.

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Founded in 1995, the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum is a platform vocal on several issues concerning the state’s minority community, including reports of persecution, social advocacy, and inter-community relations. Pannalal has been known to raise issues of violence against the state’s Christians. His political outfit, Sarva Adi Dal, unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to analysts, their vote share, together with those of some smaller parties, could have eaten into the Congress’s votes.

Police registered an FIR against Pannalal and Goyal under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity between different groups, acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace.

“We arrested the accused Friday night. On Saturday, he was produced before a magistrate court, where he was sent to judicial custody,” said Yaman Dewangan, inspector in charge of Civil Lines police station.

After the FIR, a group of Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest outside Pannalal’s residence in Raipur, but Raipur Police dispersed the mob. The Indian Express tried to reach Pannalal as well as the forum’s official phone number, but secured no response.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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