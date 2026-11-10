On November 6, Ramjeet Ram, a daily wage labourer in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, woke up in his hut to find his four-year-old son missing.

After a frantic search, the boy was found dead, around half a kilometre away, wrapped in a blanket inside a pit. Ram removed the blanket and was horrified to find the body in a mutilated state. The villagers alerted the police.

The search for the accused, Basudev Korwa alias Tangnu, ended in Ram’s own family: His son was kidnapped and killed by his cousin. The accused thought he would be able to sell some of the boy’s organs to make a quick buck, said police.

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What left Ram, and the police, even more shocked was where Basudev got the idea to kill the four-year-old from: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) app.

Police have arrested Basudev, 27, and have recovered the boy’s missing organs: kidneys, lungs and eyes.

Murder planned over 45 days

Basudev told police he had come across a video on social media about making money by selling organs. For the last 45 days, he had been interacting with an AI app to find ways to execute his plan.

Police said Ram (36) along with his wife and three children had migrated from their village, situated some 20 to 25 kms away, to Sanna to work in farms near a river dam a year ago. As a practice, they would build small huts on the farm where they worked before moving to their next jobs.

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Some time back, Basudev, Ram’s cousin from his mother’s side, also moved to Sanna village in search of work and started visiting his house.

“Basudev, who was earning a paltry income, was looking to make fast money. He used to watch videos on social media and also interacted with AI apps. A month ago, he saw a video claiming that one could earn Rs 20 lakh by selling organs,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Jashpur district, Rakesh Kumar Patanwar.

This gave Basudev the idea to kill someone. He found his target in the most vulnerable person he knew: His four-year-old nephew.

His target locked, he again started scouring the internet and zeroed in on an AI app.

No prior criminal record

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“He interacted with the app through voice messages to find out ways he could earn money by selling organs. He believed a real person was responding to him on the app,” said ASP Patanwar, adding Basudev has no prior criminal record.

Police said Basudev never spoke with any real person about his plan, adding that it was only through his interactions with the app that he started believing that an actual person would come down from Delhi to buy the organs from him.

On November 5 night, Basudev lured the boy with chicken – a rare treat for a tribal family from an extremely poor background.

Police said Basudev first intoxicated the boy with liquor, took him to his hut and waited for him to pass out. After this, he slit the boy’s throat and removed his kidneys, lungs and eyes.

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“After burying the boy in a pit, Basudev came back home to deal with the organs. He brought a bucket, lined it with a plastic material, and placed the organs in it. He then covered them with a pair of jeans. He filled the bucket with mud and partially buried it at another place,” said an official.

On how the police zeroed in on Basudev, police said a local resident had spotted him accompanying the boy before he disappeared.

“We have an eyewitness who saw the boy with Basudev. We then caught him and he led us to the bucket with the organs inside,” said inspector Suman Toppo, in charge of Sanna police station.

The police have recovered the murder weapon and sent the boy’s body and organs for an autopsy. After collecting samples, the remains were handed over to the family for last rites.