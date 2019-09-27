At Patna social justice meet, Congress seeks to replicate Chhattisgarh quota model

As Bihar Congress on Thursday held its first ever social justice meet in decades, the party underlined the need to replicate the Chhattisgarh model of reservation, under which the state has raised quota limit to 82 per cent, which includes 10 per cent Centre mandated EWS reservation for the general category.

Ever since Lalu Prasad had wrested power from the Congress in 1990 on the plank of social justice, it is for the first time the party held a meet on social justice.

Speaking at the event oraganised by the Youth Congress in Patna on Thursday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was the chief guest, said he had presented an inclusive model of reservation. In August this year, the Chhattisgarh government had raised quota to 72 per cent – the highest ever in the country – by giving proportionate 32 per cent reservation to Scheduled Tribes and 13 per cent to Scheduled Caste and also doubling it to 27 per cent for OBCs.

Baghel added that their model of social justice had been different. “There has been no impact of economic depression in Chhattisgarh because we ensured sale of paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal, tendu patta for Rs 4,000 per sack. Automobile sector has been thriving with 36 per cent jump and gold and silver have also shown over 80 per cenr jump”.

The Chhattisgarh CM added Bihar had always been a harbinger of social justice and should do it again. “The country has been trapped in emotive issues post Pulwama. But why have not they told how 250 kg RDX had made way to such a well-guarded route. While BJP has been implementing its agenda by abrogating Article 370, people should rather set their agenda. How would Bihar feel if it is relegated to a Union territory?” said Baghel.

AICC secretary and Chhattisgarh co-incharge of the party, Chandan Yadav said: “There are three models of social justice – one followed by regional parties centring it around particular caste or caste. Second by BJP that believes in division on lines of caste and another by Congress that follows an inclusive model. Chhatisgarh does not have 10 per cent upper caste population, yet it implemented it. BJP talks about one nation, one flag but not one caste. This is where we have to further build up social justice movement taking cue from reservation model of Chhattisgarh”.

AICC Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil said the best part of Chhattisgarh model was CM Baghel delivering what he had promised during Assembly election campaign.