Chhattisgarh: Chargesheet in tribal murder case links SDM to ‘illegal bauxite commission’

Aghariya had said that all three victims were returning home from their fields at around 8 pm, and were about 500 metres from their village when they were attacked by the officer and his men.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurMay 21, 2026 04:27 AM IST
Raipur, Chhattisgarh tribal murder case, Chhattisgarh tribal murder case illegal bauxite commission, tribal murder case illegal bauxite commission, Indian express news, current affairsIn his defence, Dahariya allegedly told police that he had reached the spot upon receiving reports of illegal mining, although police allege the claim has not been substantiated.
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Months after a Chhattisgarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and three others were arrested for beating a 62-year-old tribal man to death, a chargesheet alleges the killing took place during an attempt to extort a “commission” linked to illegal bauxite transport in the area.

The accused, SDM Karun Dahariya, a State Administrative Service Officer, and his three associates were arrested for the murder of Karan Ram alias Ramnaresh and injuring two men on February 15 this year in a jungle area next to Hanspur village on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border. The victims were allegedly assaulted after they stopped a truck carrying illegal bauxite, leading to the killing.

Balrampur SP Vaibhav Banker said Dahariya had seized the truck from Jharkhand and brought it to Chhattisgarh without permission. The truck owner allegedly suspected robbery and contacted the three victims, who tried to stop the truck in Hanspur, prompting Dahariya to reach the spot. He had previously demanded a “commission” from the truck owner.

In his defence, Dahariya allegedly told police that he had reached the spot upon receiving reports of illegal mining, although police allege the claim has not been substantiated. While Ramnaresh was killed, two other men, Ajit Ram Urao, 60, and Akash Kumar Aghariya, 20, sustained injuries.

Aghariya had said that all three victims were returning home from their fields at around 8 pm, and were about 500 metres from their village when they were attacked by the officer and his men.

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

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