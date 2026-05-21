Chhattisgarh: Chargesheet in tribal murder case links SDM to ‘illegal bauxite commission’

In his defence, Dahariya allegedly told police that he had reached the spot upon receiving reports of illegal mining, although police allege the claim has not been substantiated.

Months after a Chhattisgarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and three others were arrested for beating a 62-year-old tribal man to death, a chargesheet alleges the killing took place during an attempt to extort a “commission” linked to illegal bauxite transport in the area.

The accused, SDM Karun Dahariya, a State Administrative Service Officer, and his three associates were arrested for the murder of Karan Ram alias Ramnaresh and injuring two men on February 15 this year in a jungle area next to Hanspur village on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border. The victims were allegedly assaulted after they stopped a truck carrying illegal bauxite, leading to the killing.