Chhattisgarh cancels work order for new Raj bhavan amid Covid

Chhattisgarh government on Thursday issued orders to stop work and cancelled tenders of all projects in Naya Raipur with immediate affect. The decision came a day after the state BJP compared the state government’s decision to continue work to the Modi government’s Central Vista project, which the state Congress leaders had condemned. The decision was taken to ensure that all departments spend as less as possible to keep the expenditure frugal, government officials said.

Construction work on new Raj Bhavan, Assembly House, CM House, Ministers and Senior Officers residence and New Circuit House had started in Naya Raipur, the satellite settlement meant to be the government hub in Raipur. While Naya Raipur was the BJP’s brainchild, the Congress had accused the then government of wasting public money on it. The Bhupesh Baghel led government stopped the work to ensure that all focus and monetary might be spent on fighting the Covid-19 crisis, officials said.

“Our citizens – our priority. Foundation stone for the construction of new assembly building, Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister’s residence, residence of ministers and senior officials, new circuit house was laid before start of Corona. Today, all these construction works have been stopped in these times of crisis,” Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted.

The Congress government had after coming to power, decided that to ensure that Nava Raipur is not a wasted city, the official residences and not just offices will have to be there. Bhoomi Poojan of these works was then done in November 2019.

On Thursday, orders to stop work were issued by the PWD departments to the concerned company and contractors along with cancellation of previously issued tenders of Rs 245.16 crore and Rs 118 crore. The orders quoted a state government instruction issued on April 26 to ensure frugal expenditure, like the last year, in financial year 2021-2022.

On Wednesday, state BJP leader Brijmihan Agrawal had raised questions on the Congress’ “Character” for not stopping their own construction work while attacking the central government’s Central Vista project. In retaliation, Congress spokesperson Susheel Anand Shukla had said that the Congress was trying to manage the waste of Rs 14000 crore that BJP had done during their time on the satellite city and had reduced the lavish prospects proposed by the then cm Raman Singh.