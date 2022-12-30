Chhattisgarh Cabinet decides to provide benefits of old pension scheme

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his residence in Raipur Friday, it was decided to provide the benefits of the old pension scheme.

Several other important decisions were taken related to environment, education, infrastructure, attracting investors, implementation of government schemes and drafts for laws related to gambling, vehicle tax and unauthorised development.

Speaking about the decision of providing the benefits of the old pension scheme, a government official privy to the cabinet’s decision said, “The decision has been taken despite central government’s refusal to refund the amount of National Pension System (NPS) to the officers and employees of the state.”

As per the aforementioned decision, the government employees will be considered as the members of the Chhattisgarh General Provident Fund from April 1, 2022 and the employee contribution deposited in the NPS account from November 1, 2004 or after that to March 31, 2022, and the dividend earned thereon, will be payable to the government employee under the NPS rules.

Employees will be eligible for the old pension scheme, only after depositing the contribution of the state government and the dividend earned thereon. For this, the government employees will have to select the option of either continuing under NPS or receiving the benefits of the old pension scheme in a notarised affidavit. This option will be final and irrevocable.

The share deposited by the government in the NPS account from November 1, 2004 to March 31, 2022 and the dividend received thereon will have to be deposited in the government’s account if the government employee opts for the old pension scheme.

The state government employees appointed on and after April 1, 2022 will compulsorily be members of the old pension scheme.

To attract investors in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, the infrastructure development fee has been revised to determine the lease premium of plots on the basis of area category within the sector. The Cabinet has decided to reduce the present infrastructure development fee from Rs 500 per square metre to Rs 100 per square metre for plot area of more than 50 acre.

Keeping environmental issues in mind, measures are being taken to increase commercial tree plantation and to boost the income of the farmers. For this, the cabinet will start the Mukhyamantri Vriksha Sampada Yojana in the state where a target has been set to plant 15 crore saplings of clonal Eucalyptus, tissue culture teak and bamboo, Millia Dubia as well as the saplings of other economically beneficial species on nearly one lakh 80 thousand acre in a duration of five years at the rate of 36 thousand acre per year.

All government, semi-government, autonomous institutions of the government, private educational institutions, private trusts, non-government institutions, panchayats and lease land holders who want to do plantation on their land will be able to take advantage of this scheme.

The cabinet also discussed matters related to implementation of the Millet Mission programme in the state. Joint initiative will be taken by the departments of agriculture, forest, cooperative, panchayat and rural development, school education, scheduled caste and tribe development, food, women and child development and Gramodyog, industries, culture, commerce and industry, tourism, public relations, home and jail, commercial tax and health and family welfare.

The Cabinet decided to distribute fortified rice in all the districts of the state to the ration card holders (except APL) under the state scheme. An amount of Rs 26.42 crore will be spent on this work. It also decided to distribute free food grains on Antyodaya and priority ration cards issued under the Chhattisgarh Food and Nutrition Security Act 2012, similar to the distribution of free food grains from the month of January 2023 to December 2023 on the ration cards issued under the National Food Security Act 2013.

Four drafts were approved. These are the Chhattisgarh Regularization of Unauthorized Development (Amendment) Bill-2022 and the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Bill-2022, amendment draft of Chhattisgarh Motor Vehicle Taxation Act 1991 for levy of lifetime tax from ambulance category vehicles, amendment in the Chhattisgarh Motor Vehicle Taxation Act 1991 and Rules 1991 was approved to increase the temporary registration tax on vehicles and amendment in Chhattisgarh Industrial Land and Management Rules 2015.

It was decided to constitute district-level agglomeration and district-level committees in the five new districts for monitoring the cluster level implementation of the central and state-sponsored schemes related to inter-departmental and inter-body.

It has been decided to start a special scheme for the renovation of school buildings. Under this scheme, a total of Rs 780 crore will be spent on the renovation of schools.

A decision was also taken on valuation of assets under Chhattisgarh Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College Durg (Acquisition) Act 2021.

The report of the judicial inquiry into the incident of the death of MLA Bhima Mandavi of the Dantewada Assembly Constituency was presented to the Chief Minister.