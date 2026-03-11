Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves new Bill to curb forced conversion

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, which seeks to curb religious conversions carried out through force, inducement, fraudulent means, undue influence, or misrepresentation.

Last October, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma had said the state government would bring a Bill against “illegal conversions” in the next Assembly session.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said: “In the next session (of the Vidhan Sabha), we will bring an Act that I believe will be a step ahead of all the state-level (anti-conversion) laws, as we have made the draft after studying all these laws. Also, events like Changai Sabha (healing congregations)… which we all know is done to confuse people… must be stopped. There is a need for a provision in the law to deal with it, which will be done in this Act.”