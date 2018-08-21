Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Chhattisgarh Cabinet agrees to rename Naya Raipur as Atal Nagar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said on Tuesday that Naya Raipur will be renamed as Atal Nagar to commemorate the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Chhattisgarh, Chhattisgarh Cabinet, Naya Raipur, Atal Nagar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, india news, Indian express news Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last on August 16 in New Delhi following a prolonged illness.

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to rename Naya Raipur as Atal Nagar to commemorate the late former prime minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Raman Singh said. Vajpayee, one of the BJP’s tallest leaders, breathed his last on August 16 in New Delhi following a prolonged illness.

The Madhya Pradesh government also decided to build two memorials in Gwalior and Bhopal and include a biography on Vajpayee in the school curriculum from next year to preserve the memory of the late leader. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government also agreed to name the Global Skill Park, being developed at a cost of Rs 600 crore in Bhopal, after Vajpayee.

Himachal Pradesh also joined the league of states, commemorating the BJP leader as the Cabinet, on Monday, approved the proposal to install a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Shimla’s historic Ridge. It also sent a proposal to the Centre to name the upcoming strategic Rohtang Tunnel after the former prime minister.

