Chhattisgarh bypoll: Congress wrests ‘Jogi bastion’ despite JCC support to BJP

Despite support from Amit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) for the BJP, Congress candidate Dr K K Dhruw won the bypoll to the Marwahi Assembly seat — held by the Jogi family since 2001 — by over 38,000 votes.

The bypoll to the reserved ST seat, considered a “Jogi family bastion”, in the newly-formed Gaurella Pendra Marwahi district was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA, JCC founder and former CM Ajit Jogi. Jogi’s son Amit and his wife Richa Jogi had their nominations cancelled over rejection of their caste certificate. With no Jogi in the fray, it was a direct contest between the opposition BJP and ruling Congress, who had both nominated medical doctors from the area.

While Congress’s K K Dhruw received 83,561 votes (56.09%), BJP’s Gambhir Singh was the runner-up with 45,364 votes (30.45%).

CM Bhupesh Baghel, who held several rallies in Marwahi, termed it a “team effort”. “The people of Marwahi have responded after 18 years of being tricked,” he wrote on social media, in an indirect reference to the Jogis.

Amit Jogi hit back over the CM’s remarks. “We all know who is the trickster. You won after fighting yourself. If you would have won against me, then I would have understood the celebration,” he said.

