Chhattisgarh govt issues fresh postings for 18 IAS, 29 IPS officers; 8 districts get new SPs

The Chhattisgarh government Monday issued fresh posting orders to 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 28 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Eight districts got new superintendents of police (SP), while two districts now have new collectors.

Gaurav Kumar Singh, a 2013 batch IAS officer who was Surajpur collector, has been appointed as Mungeli collector. Iffat Ara, currently posted as Inspector General of Registration and Stamps, will replace him as the new Surajpur collector.

Mungeli Collector Ajit Basant has been posted as Resident Commissioner, Chhattigarh Bhawan, New Delhi.

The state government also appointed five Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for new districts, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG), Manendragarh-Chirmiri, Mohla-Manpur-Chowki, Saranggarh-Bilaigarh and Sakti. For the newest district, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Jagdish Sonkar from the 2013 batch has been appointed the OSD.

Among senior IAS officers, additional secretary home Subrat Sahoo has been appointed as additional chief secretary for the forest department.

Additional charges were also added to the portfolio of four IAS officers.

In the police department, upgradation was done for both the SPs of Bilaspur and Raipur, without changing their locations.

The 2001 batch IPS officer Anand Chhabra, currently posted as Raipur Range Inspector General of Police, along with the additional responsibility of IG Intelligence, is now relieved from the post of IG Raipur.

Durg Range IG O P Pal has been transferred as IG Raipur Range. He will be replaced by Durg SP Badri Narayan Meena.

Surguja SP Amit Tukaram Kamble has been shifted as Commandant 4th Battalion CAF (Mana Raipur), while he will be replaced by Bhavana Gupta, who is presently posted as Surajpur SP.

Janjgir-Champa SP Dr Abhishek Pallava has been transferred as Durg SP. Commandant 14th Battalion CAF (Chhattisgarh Armed Force) in Balod Mohit Garg will be the new Balrampur SP.

The Congress government has been shuffling officers every few months, across the state. Sources in the government believe this to be a massive shift days before the Chief Minister’s planned visits to these districts in May.