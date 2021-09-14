Another bureaucratic reshuffle in Chhattisgarh, over 100 officers transferred

Amid the political turmoil within the ruling Congress, the Chhattisgarh government Sunday issued transfer orders for 20 IAS, 2 IPS and more than 90 state administrative service officers.

In the major bureaucratic reshuffle, 96 state administrative service (SAS) officers, including the deputy and joint collectors of more than 10 districts, and six state police service officers have been transferred. Officials posted with the state election commission have also been moved.

According to the order issued on Sunday evening, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Subrat Kumar Sahoo, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been relieved from the additional charge of ACS, Water Resources Department, and given a new responsibility of ACS, Public Health Engineering Department.

State Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industries Manoj Kumar Pingua, who held additional charge as Resident Commissioner of Chhattisgarh Bhawan in New Delhi, has been made the Principal Resident Commissioner of Chhattisgarh Bhawan. State Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Biotechnology Department Secretary Dr M Geetha has been given additional charge of Resident Commissioner, Chhattisgarh Bhawan.

This is the third bureaucratic rejig this year; there have been reshuffles every three months since March.

According to Cabinet minister Ravindra Chaubey, the reshuffle is routine. “The transfer of officers from the mantralaya to the field-level are routine changes to ensure that administrative efficiency is actively managed. There’s no other reason behind this,” he told the press.

Erstwhile Raipur SP Ajay Yadav, who was assigned the post of DIG and moved from Raipur after a pastor was beaten up inside a police station in the state capital, has been given additional charge of IG, Sarguja division.

The Chhattisgarh Armed Force’s Commandant of 11th battalion based in Janjgir Champa district, Vivek Shukla was made Assistant Inspector General (law and order), police headquarters, Raipur.

Several bureaucrats said this constant movement of officials is proving to be a hurdle for the government staff. “Just when officials start understanding the work and their teams, they are being transferred. This is causing several delays in projects across the state,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.