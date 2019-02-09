Chhattisgarh: Budget focuses on farms, cattle, reducing waste

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday presented the new government’s first budget, which focuses on the government’s slogan of the conservation and development of narwa (streams), garwa (cattle), ghurwa (use of domestic waste) and baari (farms).

Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, said in the Assembly that in every village, three acres of land will be earmarked for cowsheds and the government will focus on production of biogas from dung in a sustainable manner.

In two other major announcements, the government waived off loans worth around Rs 4000 crore of farmers who had taken short-term loans from public sector commercial banks, taking the total waiver to Rs 10,000 crore. The Chief Minister also announced that electricity bills of those who consume up to 400 units will be halved.