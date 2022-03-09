Chhattisgarh budget: CM proposes restoring old pension scheme, raising MLA fund to Rs 4 crore

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Wednesday presented the state budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly, with restoration of the old pension scheme for government staff, increasing the cash assistance to landless farmers, and hiking the MLA fund as some of its key provisions.

In the budget, the Congress-led government has proposed to restore the old pension scheme for government employees and increase the MLA fund from the existing Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore.

A budget of Rs 2 crore has been proposed for the Chhattisgarh Rojgaar Mission, to work on the possibilities of creating new jobs by coordinated skill development programmes, CM Baghel said in the Assembly.

The annual assistance for landless farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Bhumihin Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per annum from next year.

Nearly 16 per cent of the expenditure has been proposed for school education, especially in developing school infrastructure. Atmanand schools has been outlined with the aim to provide quality education to the children from economically and socially weaker sections of the society.

The government has proposed creation of a new cadre named ‘District Strike Force’ to provide benefits of salary allowances and promotions to assistant constables in the Bastar division. Also, 30,439 hectares of non-forest land in Bastar region has been identified as revenue land.

The Bhagel-led Chhattisgarh government has also decided to set up new community health centers in Jagargunda in Sukma.

While the honorarium for the zila panchayat president has been increased to Rs 25,000 per month, the allowance for the vice-president and zila panchayat member has been raised to Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

The state budget has allocated Rs 106 crore for water shortage in Naya Raipur and Rs 5 crore to set up CMart stores in every municipal body for sale of items made by self help groups. Also, a budget of Rs 3 crore has been allocated for 300 bullet jackets.

The government has decided to waive fee for Chhattisgarh domicile applicants in all professional examinations conducted by the state’s professional examination board and the public service commission.

Chhattisgarh’s Gross State Domestic Produce (GSDP) is estimated to grow by 11.54 per cent and the per capita income by 11.93 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, according to the economic survey the state government presented in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, a day before the budget. The state’s per capita income will increase to Rs 1,18,401 from Rs 1,05,778 in the previous financial year, the report said.