Chhattisgarh boiler blast toll hits 21 as Opposition seeks culpable homicide charges against Vedanta officials

Injured people are being taken to the hospital after a boiler blast happened at the Vedanta Power Plant in the Singhi Tarai area, in Sakti on Tuesday. Nine people died and 15 were injured. (Source: ANI Video Grab)

The death toll in the explosion at a Vedanta Ltd.power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district rose to 21 after another worker succumbed to injuries at Kalda hospital in Raipur. Five others remain critical and nine are under observation, doctors said.

In a related development on Friday, leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Charan Das Mahant of the Congress, demanded culpable homicide not amounting to murder against officials of the Vedanta Group.

At a press conference, Mahant said: “We need a judicial inquiry rather than a SDM level probe. Those injured need to be treated at specialised burn units in Mumbai or Coimbatore. There must be a state-of-the-art Burn hospital in Chhattisgarh”.