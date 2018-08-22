Chhattisgarh: BJP MP writes to Health Minister JP Nadda for help on dengue outbreak

BJP MP Saroj Pandey met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/@SarojPandeyBJP) BJP MP Saroj Pandey met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/@SarojPandeyBJP)

Even as the Chhattisgarh Government struggles to deal with a dengue outbreak in Durg, Bhilai with suspected cases now increasing in Raipur as well, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary Saroj Pandey met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and asked for his help to control the situation. Pandey is a former MP, MLA and Mayor from Durg.

In her letter to the Health Minister Pandey wrote, “I would like to bring to your notice that the Durg, Bhilai area is under a severe attack of Dengue and death toll due to this disease has risen highly in the last few days. If no emergency medical attention is given in the matter, it may lead to an epidemic in the area. In the context, I request you to please extend your hand of support to provide medical assistance in the area through AIIMS and other allied medical agencies of the Government Of India. Your early concern in the matter will help people of the affected area fight against this lethal disease.”

Met union health minister @JPNadda and requested for medical assistance through AIIMS and other allied agencies for eradication of Dengue in Durg-Bhilai . Got assurance in the matter for urgent action by central govt. pic.twitter.com/QQSWd4wFfJ — Saroj Pandey (@SarojPandeyBJP) August 22, 2018

According to data issued by the Health Department, there were, until Wednesday morning, 1848 suspected cases of dengue where samples had been sent for testing, 657 positivve results for dengue, and seven deaths thus far. Of the 1848 cases, 783 are from Durg district, 534 from Raipur. But a majority of the positive cases thus far, 588 are from Durg which has also seen all seven deaths according to official figures.

Read | Dengue outbreak in Bhilai, CMHO transferred

Senior health officials however did admit that the number of deaths in the state was likely much higher, now upwards of twenty, with the department “settling in for the long haul.” “Our first priority at the moment is two fold. One is to diagnose quickly and prevent any more deaths. And second is to launch massive campaigns in affected areas which include fogging, clearing out of water, awareness campaigns etc. Our biggest districts where there is worry at the moment are Durg, Raipur and even Rajnandgaon,” a senior health official said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd