All Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs suspended from Assembly after protest over party leaders’ murders

All the 13 BJP MLAs were suspended Thursday for protesting in the well of the Chhattisgarh Assembly over the alleged targeted killings of the party’s leaders. The proceedings had to be adjourned thrice within two hours.

The Opposition MLAs submitted a notice for an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the murders of three BJP leaders by Maoists earlier this year. But the request was denied, following which the MLAs protested alleging the BJP leaders had been targeted because they had spoken against religious conversions.

“Bastar is burning. They are changing the demography of Chhattisgarh,” said MLA Ajay Chandrakar speaking about the alleged conversions.

The BJP MLAs sat down in the well and sang “Raghupati Raghav Rajaram”. Even after being suspended, they continued to raise slogans hindering other MLAs’ speeches.

They also interrupted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s speech by chanting slogans like “Jo vipaksha ki nai sunta hum unki nahi sunenge. Loktantra ki hatya band karo. Bharat Mata ki jai (we will not listen to those who do not listen to the Opposition. Stop murdering democracy)”.

The BJP leaders’ behaviour amused other MLAs. When Baghel taunted them that they had lost their energy chanting slogans, BJP MLA and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal started chanting “Om” in the Assembly’s well and others joined him.

The Assembly’s budget session, which began on Wednesday, will end on March 24.