Chhattisgarh BJP MLA writes to PM: ‘Probe into misuse of mineral foundation funds’

BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh’s Akaltara constituency Saurabh Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an inquiry by a central agency into the alleged misuse of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in the state.

On February 26, Singh wrote to the PM, alleging misuse of the DMF money on works such as renovation of Collector’s office.

The DMF is a non-profit trust, set up for the welfare of inhabitants of the areas affected by mining-related operations, says the state government website. It is funded through contributions from miners as every mining lease holder contributes a portion (not exceeding one-third) of royalty to the DMF.

“How is the money helping those affected by mining? All of the money is going in the kitty of the powerful and those whom the government wants to oblige. I will raise this issue in the upcoming Assembly session, too,” he said.

Specifying situation in Korba, Singh said, “DMF funds have become pocket money for the district Collectors.” He claimed that the elected representatives were being bypassed and not consulted as they ought to be in decision making and funds use.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Singh said, “I have asked the PM to order an independent inquiry to bust this scam.”

MLA claims signature forged, FIR lodged

Rampur MLA Nankiram Kanwar, who allegedly had disputed Singh’s accusations through a letter on Monday, filed an FIR against unknown people for “using his letter pad without his consent and forging his signature”. Kanwar said, “Why would I question the accusations made by my colleague? I support him and don’t want to say anything else.”