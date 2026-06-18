Chhattisgarh BJP leader dies in burning car, 2 relatives killed; sand mining rivalry suspected

Police say BJP leader Bharat Singh was trapped inside his vehicle after it was allegedly rammed and set ablaze; four members of a rival family arrested as investigators probe a sand mining feud

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readRaipurUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 05:02 PM IST
Chhattisgarh BJP leader dies in burning car, 2 relatives killed; sand mining rivalry suspectedOn Tuesday, Bharat Singh and his associates allegedly went to meet members of the rival group after a phone conversation, following which the confrontation turned violent. (Special arrangement photos)
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A BJP leader died after being trapped in a burning car that police suspect was deliberately set ablaze over a long-standing sand mining rivalry in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district Tuesday evening. Two of his relatives also died in the alleged attack.

“Prima facie, forensic experts said the accused poured fuel to burn the victims alive but have not yet submitted their report,” a senior police officer said. Four men from the same family have been arrested in the case — Vishal, Satyakumar, Akshay and Mahendar.

The incident took place in Katgodi village under Sonhat tehsil Tuesday evening when the deceased, Bharat Singh, around 60, was travelling with some of his relatives. The suspects allegedly arrived in a light tipper truck and rammed into their car.

police suspect was deliberately set ablaze over a long-standing sand mining rivalry in Chhattisgarh's Korea district Tuesday evening. Police suspect the car was deliberately set ablaze over a long-standing sand mining rivalry in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district Tuesday evening. (Special arrangement photos)

While police initially said the car had caught fire in the collision, they now suspect it was set ablaze using fuel.

According to police, the crash caused the car doors to jam, trapping the occupants. While Bharat Singh died, his 53-year-old brother, Nagendra Singh, suffered nearly 80 percent burn injuries and later succumbed at a hospital.

Another relative in the car survived and is being treated for injuries. Meanwhile, a fourth relative, 32-year-old Virendra Pratap Singh — an occupant of the second car — was allegedly assaulted by the gang and succumbed to his injuries.

Bharat Singh is believed to have been elected to the local panchayat with BJP support in 1995 but, “due to health issues and his business commitments, he has not held any post”, a BJP source told The Indian Express.

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Police suspect the attack stemmed from an old business rivalry related to sand mining. A day before the killings, a verbal altercation had reportedly taken place between the two families.

On Tuesday, Bharat Singh and his associates allegedly went to meet members of the rival group after a phone conversation, following which the confrontation turned violent.

The Opposition Congress alleged that illegal sand mining was being carried out under political patronage in the state, leading to such crimes.

“Sand mafias have been operating under government patronage in Chhattisgarh. Illegal sand mining is being carried out under the protection of BJP leaders. The deceased (Bharat Singh) was a BJP leader, and those accused of the attack are also linked to the BJP,” said Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij, claiming rivalries among BJP leaders over illegal mining.

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BJP sources, however, denied that the suspects had links to the party, saying they “have never been given any posts in the party”.

Reacting to the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai told reporters in Raipur that strict action was being taken. “No accused will be spared,” Sai said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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