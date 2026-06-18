Chhattisgarh BJP leader dies in burning car, 2 relatives killed; sand mining rivalry suspected

On Tuesday, Bharat Singh and his associates allegedly went to meet members of the rival group after a phone conversation, following which the confrontation turned violent. (Special arrangement photos)

A BJP leader died after being trapped in a burning car that police suspect was deliberately set ablaze over a long-standing sand mining rivalry in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district Tuesday evening. Two of his relatives also died in the alleged attack.

“Prima facie, forensic experts said the accused poured fuel to burn the victims alive but have not yet submitted their report,” a senior police officer said. Four men from the same family have been arrested in the case — Vishal, Satyakumar, Akshay and Mahendar.

The incident took place in Katgodi village under Sonhat tehsil Tuesday evening when the deceased, Bharat Singh, around 60, was travelling with some of his relatives. The suspects allegedly arrived in a light tipper truck and rammed into their car.