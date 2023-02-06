Chhattisgarh BJP leader hacked to death by Maoists

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) divisional head of the Awapalli area in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified Maoists Sunday, said the police.

The victim, Neelkanth Kakem, 40, was brutally attacked with sharp weapons around 3 pm at the Paikram village when he, along with his wife, went to a wedding, the police added. The incident happened around 7 km away from the Awapalli police station.

“Further investigation is on to identify the accused involved in the incident,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bastar range, P Sunddaraj. Police sources said the motive behind the murder was not clear.

BJP spokesperson Kedar Gupta said, “Kakem was a tribal leader who raised his voice against religious conversion in the village. He also created an atmosphere in favour of the BJP. The Maoists claimed the murder and said they had given him a warning and after which they gave him a death sentence. Who are Maoists to give the death sentence? The Maoists are running a parallel government. Why did they target only a BJP leader?”

Incidentally, the murder follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chhattisgarh industrial town Korba last month, during which he said the Maoist menace would end by 2024.