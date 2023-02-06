scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Chhattisgarh BJP leader hacked to death by Maoists

BJP spokesperson said the victim, Neelkanth Kakem, was a tribal leader who raised his voice against religious conversion in the Bijapur district.

Chhattisgarh Maoists attack on manThe victim, Neelkanth Kakem, 40, was brutally attacked with sharp weapons around 3 pm at the Paikram village when he, along with his wife, went to a wedding, the police said. (Representational Photo)

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) divisional head of the Awapalli area in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified Maoists Sunday, said the police.

The victim, Neelkanth Kakem, 40, was brutally attacked with sharp weapons around 3 pm at the Paikram village when he, along with his wife, went to a wedding, the police added. The incident happened around 7 km away from the Awapalli police station.

“Further investigation is on to identify the accused involved in the incident,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bastar range, P Sunddaraj. Police sources said the motive behind the murder was not clear.

Explained |Woman held for 2021 Maoist attack: What was the ambush that killed 22 cops

BJP spokesperson Kedar Gupta said, “Kakem was a tribal leader who raised his voice against religious conversion in the village. He also created an atmosphere in favour of the BJP. The Maoists claimed the murder and said they had given him a warning and after which they gave him a death sentence. Who are Maoists to give the death sentence? The Maoists are running a parallel government. Why did they target only a BJP leader?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...

Incidentally, the murder follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chhattisgarh industrial town Korba last month, during which he said the Maoist menace would end by 2024.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 13:49 IST
Next Story

India Energy Week: PM Modi urges investors to increase fossil fuel exploration

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close