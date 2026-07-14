Chhattisgarh: Four ‘juveniles’ murder watchman, escape from observation home

A police official said that the incident was pre-planned. The four, all aged between 18 to 20 years, attacked Khande when the rest of the inmates were asleep. (File photo)

Four men, who were sent to an observation home a few years back when they were juveniles, allegedly murdered a watchman of the facility before escaping on scooters stolen from the staff in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district early on Monday.

The incident took place at around 2 am at the government-run juvenile observation home situated in Sarkanda area of Bilaspur. The 40-year-old deceased, Narendra Kumar Khande, a Bilaspur resident, was among the ten staffers at the facility which housed around 50 inmates brought there in criminal cases. Khande was the only watchman and there were no security guards, the police said.

A police official said that the incident was pre-planned. The four, all aged between 18 to 20 years, attacked Khande when the rest of the inmates were asleep. They first gagged his mouth with cloth and then tied his hands and legs. He was strangled to death, police said.