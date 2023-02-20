scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Off-duty police head constable hacked to death in Bijapur, Maoist role suspected

"Prima facie it appears to be an incident by militia cadres of CPI Maoist formations, but no pamphlet or banner recovered from the spot in this regard," said a senior police officer.

The incident took place around 2 am in Belchar village when Maniram Vetti was sleeping at his relative's place.
Listen to this article
Off-duty police head constable hacked to death in Bijapur, Maoist role suspected
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A police head constable, who had gone to visit a relative in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district while on leave, was hacked to death by four suspected Maoists in the early hours of Monday. The police said they suspect Maoists to be behind the killing but it is not yet ascertained.

The incident took place around 2 am in Belchar village when Maniram Vetti was sleeping at his relative’s place. “Four men woke him up and took him away. He was later found murdered in the nearby area with multiple wounds on his body,” said a police official.

Also read |As ED searches houses of Congress MLAs in Chhattisgarh coal levy case, CM Baghel says ‘attempt to divert attention’ from Adani row

A police source said Vetti was on a four-day leave but should have informed the local police before going there. He was posted at Police Lines in Dantewada and lived in Gedam. He had gone to Belchar with his wife to attend a relative’s wedding.

“Prima facie it appears to be an incident by militia cadres of CPI Maoist formations, but no pamphlet or banner recovered from the spot in this regard. We are investigating into the reason behind the incident and trying to identify those involved in this incident,” said a senior police officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 17:44 IST
Next Story

Thailand roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad, Surat; 40 companies to take part

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close