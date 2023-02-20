Off-duty police head constable hacked to death in Bijapur, Maoist role suspected

A police head constable, who had gone to visit a relative in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district while on leave, was hacked to death by four suspected Maoists in the early hours of Monday. The police said they suspect Maoists to be behind the killing but it is not yet ascertained.

The incident took place around 2 am in Belchar village when Maniram Vetti was sleeping at his relative’s place. “Four men woke him up and took him away. He was later found murdered in the nearby area with multiple wounds on his body,” said a police official.

A police source said Vetti was on a four-day leave but should have informed the local police before going there. He was posted at Police Lines in Dantewada and lived in Gedam. He had gone to Belchar with his wife to attend a relative’s wedding.

“Prima facie it appears to be an incident by militia cadres of CPI Maoist formations, but no pamphlet or banner recovered from the spot in this regard. We are investigating into the reason behind the incident and trying to identify those involved in this incident,” said a senior police officer.