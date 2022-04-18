Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel holds review meetings, municipal properties to become freehold

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during a departmental review meeting on Monday announced that properties owned by municipal bodies in the state will henceforth be considered freehold.

The properties owned by the municipal bodies until now were leased out to private players and government agencies.

➡️ ले-आउट पास करने का अधिकार अब नगर निगम को सौंपा जाएगा ➡️ जो सरकारी डॉक्टर ब्रांडेड दवाईयां लिखते हैं उन पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी, सरकारी डॉक्टर सिर्फ जेनेरिक दवाईयां ही लिखे, जिससे मरीजों को श्री धन्वंतरी जेनेरिक मेडिकल स्टोर से सस्ती दवाई मिल सकें https://t.co/S0Irvi8UGy — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 18, 2022

Notably, Baghel started holding daily departmental reviews from Monday. Officials of the urban development and administration, residential, and environment departments attended the meetings held on Monday.

Among other announcements, Baghel said that chief municipal officers in the state would become gazetted officers.

The chief minister also gave the power of sanctioning building layouts solely to municipal bodies. Earlier, applicants also had to get the approval for new building layouts from the town and country planning office.

Further, CM Baghel instructed government doctors to prescribe generic medications. “If they are found to be prescribing branded medications, action will be taken against them,” Baghel said.

The urban development department runs Dhanwantari shops under the Mukhyamantri Dhanwantari Yojana to provide cheap generic medicines in urban areas.