Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel govt gives key post to Kalluri, draws flak

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh came under fire from activists and civil society groups Thursday after controversial 1992 batch police officer S R P Kalluri, who even the Congress had accused of harassment and human rights violations, was given the important portfolio of Inspector General of Police (Anti-Corruption Bureau) and Economic Offences Wing. Kalluri was earlier posted as IG(Training).

Late on Wednesday, the government issued orders tranferring five senior police officers, days after I K Elsela was transferred to Bastar as SP of Narayanpur district. Elsela was posted out of Sukma after he told a gathering that rights activists should be run over by vehicles.

It was during Kalluri’s tenure as Dantewada SSP that homes were allegedly burnt by security forces in Sukma district’s Tadmetla village in 2011, which the CBI underlined in a status report. During his term as Bastar IGP, activists and journalists alleged widespread fake encounters and arrests.

Under pressure, the government had sent Kalluri on forced leave, and shifted two SPs, I K Elsela and R N Das, out of Bastar in early 2017, after attacks on the home of social activist Bela Bhatia in Bastar. Even his departure saw unprecedented scenes in Bastar, with policemen in uniform burning effigies of journalists and activists. While the government said Kalluri had gone on medical leave for two months, he declared he was fit a few days later, after which he was posted to police headquarters in Raipur. Even the Congress was his vocal opponent, with Bhupesh Baghel saying “officers like Kalluri” should not be posted in Bastar.

Alok Shukla of the Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan said, “… till there is an enquiry, this move should not have been made…”

Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said, “We have not given any clean chit… It is the clear stand of the Congress that Mr Kalluri will not be sent to Bastar. But as a police officer, he has to be used somewhere…”

Chhattisgarh DGP D M Awasthi said, “There have been many transfers and this is one of them. As government servants we have to abide by those orders.”