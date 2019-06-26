Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel for tougher policy on Maoists who surrender, triggers a debate

A debate has begun within Chhattisgarh’s security apparatus after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s speech at the governing council of Niti Aayog on Saturday, in which he suggested that the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policies must be changed to allow legal cases to continue against senior Maoists who surrender.

While both the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender and rehabilitation policies do not dismiss any pending cases on surrender of senior cadre, senior police officers said it is rare for harsh legal scrutiny to follow such surrenders, given that Maoists who surrender often insist that they stay out of jail.

Following Baghel’s speech, there is consternation among some quarters in the state’s security establishment, with some officers experienced in the field arguing that this will strike at the core of the principle of surrender, and senior Maoist cadre may simply choose not to surrender under these circumstances. This, they said, will be a bigger loss.

In his speech, made in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Chief Ministers – The Indian Express has seen a copy of it – Baghel said: “There should be a relook at the surrender and rehabilitation policy for Maoists. There are many Naxals who are of the rank of Central Committee, who have been involved in violent activities for 25-35 years, (and) surrender because they are unwell or getting old. Because of the present policy, they escape any punishment.”

In this situation, Baghel said, there should be a “reassessment towards giving them appropriate sentences, and in the interest of justice”.

Senior police officers said the Centre’s surrender and rehabilitation policy does not take away pending cases, but allows room for manoeuvre with the use of the word “may.” It states, “Heinous crimes committed by the surrenderee may continue in courts. For minor offences, plea bargaining could be allowed at the discretion of the State Authorities. States may consider providing free legal services / advocate to the surrendered naxalite as per the policy of the concerned State. Fast track courts may be constituted by the concerned States for speedy trial of cases against surrenderees.”

Chhattisgarh’s policy goes a step further, with the Raman Singh government having made changes to it in 2015. Based on a surrendered Maoist’s contribution against the movement, and based on assessment of his/her behaviour, a sub-committee of the Cabinet is authorised to take a decision on revoking pending cases, according to the state’s policy.

Senior officers said in cases where senior Maoist leaders surrender, or in negotiations before that, any continuation of serious cases that could lead to jail is rare. “This is why in the past two years two Central Committee members, Sudhakar and Jampanna, surrendered to Telangana Police. It is part of the strategy which looks at their leaving the organisation as a much bigger blow than the lack of any continuance of legal cases,” a senior state police officer said.

Chhattisgarh’s Director General of Police D M Awasthi told The Indian Express, “I am aware that the Chief Minister has made these remarks, and these have been said at the state level too. We are looking at solutions to the problem of Left Wing Extremism from all angles.”

Asked whether the government is apprehensive that a policy shift may deter senior Maoist members from surrendering, Director General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Girdhari Nayak said, “I don’t believe surrenders will stop. They are surrendering because their situation has become so bad, and they need to (surrender). Justice must be done. If you look at some other cases, such as those of the dacoits of Chambal, chargesheets were filed even after they surrendered.”

But sections among the police force believe this is not a good strategic idea. An officer explained: “When someone becomes a (member of) Central Committee or a higher level, there is no option that allows you to slink away…you cannot simply return to your villages for fear of reprisal. Either they are in the organisation – in the forests, working for Maoists at very high levels – or they surrender.”

Senior Maoists surrender, especially in Telangana and AP, because they feel no harm will come to them, the officer maintained.

“It is also clear that despite a bloody history, this strategy has served those states well. It is clear that if the government says legal action will follow, it will deter senior Maoists from coming out, and that makes the state lose one bargaining chip,” this officer said.

Some officials told The Indian Express that information these surrendering senior cadres possess is invaluable – both for a political and operational understanding of their strategies.

Former Chhattisgarh DGP Vishwa Ranjan, a retired officer, said, “I would look at this differently. I would encourage surrenders and then use information that they provide during interrogation. Information is key.”

Senior police officers also said that there has not been a great deal of official discussion on the Chief Minister’s suggestion, and many were surprised to see such a categorical stance in his speech.

One officer said if there is a move by the state to change the surrender and rehabilitation policy, the consequences of such a decision must be discussed threadbare.

An officer said: “Nothing is easy in Naxalism. Of course they should face legal scrutiny in an ideal world, but if a decision deters leaders contemplating surrender from doing so, we must think what that will mean, and if the larger goal is for the problem to come to an end as peacefully as possible in the long run.”