Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces 5-day work week for govt employees

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced five-day work week for state government employees.

Baghel unfurled the national flag at Bastar’s Jagdalpur on the 73rd Republic Day and announced that the state’s contribution would be increased from 14 per cent to 10 per cent in the Anshdayi Pension Scheme.

The chief minister said that all pulses would be purchased under minimum support price (MSP) from the coming year.

Baghel also promised laws around regularisation of illegal construction and businesses in residential areas within a year. These laws would be simple, transparent and easy to implement, he said. “We want everyone who’s built their house with hard work to be recognised and be awarded a chance to regularise their property and live with self-respect,” he said.

In a fresh step to encourage business ventures by people from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Baghel announced amendments to the industrial policy accommodating 10 per cent land parcels for OBC businesses.

To tackle red-tapism, the chief minister announced schemes with zero human interventions to provide drinking water, learner’s licence and permission for construction on plots of 500 square metres. He also inaugurated ‘Mahila Suraksha Prakoshtha’ in every district to ensure safety for women.