Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father gets bail in case over remarks against community

A Raipur court on Friday granted bail to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel who was arrested earlier this week for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Brahmin community.

The 86-year-old Baghel senior was arrested on Tuesday.

He did not seek bail then, and the court remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days.

Later his lawyer Gajendra Sonkar moved a bail application and sought urgent hearing.

“After hearing arguments, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Janak Kumar Hidko granted him bail today,” Sonkar said.

After spending three days in jail, Nand Kumar Baghel walked out of prison in the evening.

The case was lodged on September 4 at the DD Nagar police station here on a complaint filed by the ‘Sarv Brahmin Samaj’.

Chief Minister Baghel had strongly disapproved of the remarks allegedly made by his father, and said nobody is above law.

Nand Kumar Baghel was charged under Indian Penal Code section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups).

The complainant alleged that Nand Kumar had asked people to “boycott” and evict Brahmins.

According to the police, the remarks were reportedly made during an event in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister had said that the remarks hurt the sentiments of a community and “I am also pained by them.”