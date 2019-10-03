Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel calls on BJP to publicly condemn Nathuram Godse

The Chhattisgarh Assembly held a special session on Wednesday on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, with the ruling Congress keeping its pressure on the BJP to publicly condemn his assassin Nathuram Godse.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is now a battle between ideologies. One is the ideology of Gandhi and his followers while the other one never wanted India to become an Independent nation.”

“These days when we speak of Gandhiji, we are also reminded of Nathuram Godse who assassinated him. The other ideology was represented by Godse.Godse represented people that were against Independence. We should have the courage today to also raise slogans condemning Godse when we praise Gandhi.”

Baghel also said that while the Central government and the BJP make a “huge noise about nationalism”, the Constitution was being undermined under its garb.

Congress legislators later chanted slogans of “Nathuram Godse murdabad”. BJP legislators did not join when the slogans were being raised.