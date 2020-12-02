Chhattisgarh begins paddy procurement at MSP

The Congress-led government is buying paddy at support price for the third time since coming to power.

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday began procurement of paddy at the minimum support price for registered farmers. Around 21.30 lakh farmers have registered to sell paddy to the government this year.

On the first day, the state government managed to procure 98.9 metric tonnes of paddy from over 30,000 farmers, across 2,305 procurement centres in the state.

The Congress-led government is buying paddy at support price for the third time since coming to power. “In two years, the area under paddy cultivation has increased from 19.36 lakh hectare to 22.68 lakh hectare and the number of farmers selling paddy has increased from 12.6 lakh to 18.38 lakh. Last year, around 94 per cent farmers sold to the government as opposed to 92.6 per cent in 2018-19,” an official statement from the state government read.

