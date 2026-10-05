This building in Bastar used to house a security camp. Now, it is home to 150 students

The Bhatpal campus currently houses two hostels for Scheduled Tribe boys studying in pre-matric and post-matric levels. (Express Photo)

Until recently, this building in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region used to house a security camp, aiding the forces’ fight against Maoists.

Since August, instead of paramilitary personnel, it has been home to students from nearby Maoism-hit areas, including Abujhmad that has seen over a 100 Maoists, including top leaders, being killed in the last two years. Hundreds of others have surrendered.

The Bhatpal campus currently houses two hostels for Scheduled Tribe boys studying in pre-matric and post-matric levels.

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“The objective was to address one of the key challenges faced by children from distant and difficult-to-access areas — access to safe accommodation close to school. Previously, this particular area (Bhatpal) had no post-matric boys’ hostel, making it difficult for tribal students to pursue higher education,” said Narayanpur collector Namrata Jain.