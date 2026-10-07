22-year-old victim of Chhattisgarh acid attack may lose vision

The woman suffered severe burn injuries on her face and hand, including deep wounds on her right cheek and right eye, which is likely to lead to a complete loss of vision.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readRaipurOct 7, 2026 10:08 PM IST
Balod acid attackThe incident, purportedly the first acid attack in Balod, sparked outrage in the region. (Express photo)
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A 22-year-old woman was the victim of an acid attack in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district after she spurned the attacker’s requests to marry him.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, when the victim, who was preparing for competitive exams, was returning home from the library. The attackers, Yash Kumar Sonkar and his friend Karan Kunjam, waylaid the woman and threw acid on her face before fleeing.

The woman suffered severe burn injuries on her face and hand, including deep wounds on her right cheek and right eye, which is likely to lead to a complete loss of vision.

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“The woman has suffered injuries on her face and both eyes. Her right eye is badly affected. She has a total of 8 per cent burn injuries on her body. She will recover, but the vision in her right eye will take time to restore. At present, she does not have vision in her right eye,” said a doctor who wished to remain anonymous.

The incident, purportedly the first acid attack in Balod, sparked outrage in the region, and in a swift response, police traced and arrested within just eight hours both the 20-year-old accused and his aide, also 20.

Balod acid attack Police traced and arrested within just eight hours both the 20-year-old accused and his aide, also 20. Their heads were also tonsured before the duo was paraded to the court complex. (Express photo)

Their heads were also tonsured before the duo was paraded to the court complex. There, a mob, mostly women, sat, gheraoing the complex and awaiting them. Some held placards and shouted slogans, demanding justice for the victim and capital punishment for the attackers.

Harshita Sahu, a childhood friend of the victim, said, “We want immediate hanging of the accused. Now, this has happened with someone’s daughter, and tomorrow, can happen to anyone’s daughter. Such an incident (acid attack) has occurred for the first time in the history of Balod. We will not rest till they get capital punishment.”

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Another girl, Vidya Sahu, a BA student, told the media, “She was our colleague. She was innocent and has done nothing wrong. Till now, no woman here has ever been attacked with acid. This has happened for the first time.”

During the investigation, Sonkar told the police that he knew the victim and had requested her to marry him. However, when she refused his many attempts, the man plotted to carry out an acid attack with the help of his school friend Kunjam.

The two bought the acid on September 27 and had planned to carry out the attack during the Ganesh immersion procession. However, the tight security arrangements on the day dissuaded them from carrying it out.

Later, on October 5, they waylaid the woman and attacked her. She was first rushed to a local hospital and subsequently shifted to DKS super-speciality hospital in Raipur.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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