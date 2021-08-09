Chhattisgarh bags 10 national awards for forest produce procurement, management

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has congratulated all the stakeholders for winning the awards (file photo)

Chhattisgarh has bagged 10 national awards for its performance in procurement, processing and marketing of forest produce. The awards have been announced by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED), which is a national-level cooperative body under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will present the awards to Chhattisgarh during a virtual event on August 6.

Among the 10 awards, eight are for Chhattisgarh’s good performance in the procurement, processing and marketing of minor forest produces and for implementation of Van Dhan Yojana in the state. The two others awards are being conferred upon the state for new products and innovations.

Among the awards announced by TRIFED, Chhattisgarh has bagged the first prize for inclusion of the maximum number of forest produce under the Minimum Support Price scheme for minor forest produce during 2020-21, for procurement of minor forest produce at the highest price from government funds, and the maximum utilisation of the funds sanctioned during 2020-21.

It has also won the first prize for the completion of the maximum survey under Van Dhan Yojana, for maximum training for forest development centre clusters, for manufacturing maximum products through value addition, and for maximum sale of products after value addition.

Besides, under the ‘new product and innovation category’, Chhattisgarh will be awarded for the innovative manufacturing of sanitisers from Mahua and for producing new products from tamarind.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has congratulated state Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, as well as all the employees of the forest department, Chhattisgarh State Forest Produce Association, forest committees and other stakeholders for winning the awards.