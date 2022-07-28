scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Chhattisgarh: Baghel government begins buying cow urine, plans to make pesticide, fertiliser

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday expanded the ambit of its Godhan Nyay Yojana and decided to procure cow urine at Rs 4 per litre.

By: Express News Service | Raipur |
Updated: July 28, 2022 4:01:02 pm
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Express/File)

Expanding the ambit of its Godhan Nyay Yojana, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday started buying gau mutra (cow urine) from its gothans (cow shelters). Procuring cow urine at Rs 4 per litre, the state government plans to use it to make Brahmastra, a pesticide, and Jeevamrit, a fertiliser.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the programme in Patan’s Karsa village on Thursday, during the Hareli celebrations. An agricultural festival in Chhattisgarh, Hareli is one of the three regional festivals the Baghel government celebrates.

The Godhan Nyay Yojana is a flagship scheme of the Congress government, launched in 2020. The government began procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg to make organic fertiliser from it. To set up a mechanised system, Gothan Samitis were created to coordinate with local self-help groups.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

These Gothan Samitis have now been empowered to procure the cow urine and get it converted to Brahmastra or Jeevamrit. The government has issued the prescribed recipes for both, the fertiliser and the pesticide. To be made and used locally, the shelf life of the fertiliser is only 7 days, as prescribed by the government-issued pamphlet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Earlier this year in February, chief minister Baghel had asked Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain to submit an action plan regarding the scientific usage of cow urine.

Baghel, who defied a minority no-confidence motion in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday evening, has spoken extensively about the Godhan Yojana scheme in Assam and UP elections. In fact, one of the selling points for the scheme in all government releases is that several other states seem to have followed suit.

The Godhan Nyay Yojana, which followed the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana, followed a simple principle: strengthening rural economy by making cash available directly to the villages. Baghel has taken the principle one step further: by making rural areas producers of items that are then sold in the cities around them.

While more than 76 lakh quintals of cow dung have been procured in the past two years, women self-help groups have produced only 22 lakh quintals of organic manure so far. The government paid Rs 153 crore to the Gothan Samitis for dung procurement. The self-help groups also earned Rs 74 crore in the past two years from doing extra activities, like making cow dung items, in the gothans.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

3

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

4

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

5

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Rajya Sabha suspends 3 more MPs: Under what rules can MPs be suspended from Parliament?

Rajya Sabha suspends 3 more MPs: Under what rules can MPs be suspended from Parliament?

Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip

Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Potentially deadly bacteria detected in US soil for first time

Potentially deadly bacteria detected in US soil for first time

How can human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection

How can human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
ICYMI

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement