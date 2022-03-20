Chhattisgarh: ASI posted with narcotics cell killed in Mahasamund district

An Assistant Sub Inspector posted in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund was allegedly attacked and killed near his house late on Saturday night, sources said. The ASI had supposedly gone out to stop a fight, the sources added, when he was attacked.

Vikas Sharma, who was with the narcotics cell in Mahasamund, was attacked by unknown people near his house in Imlibhata area. According to the police, Sharma was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was put on a ventilator, police said. However, he succumbed to the injuries later.

Sharma, a boxing enthusiast from his young days, had played a role in several investigations and had received at least one out-of-turn promotion for his exemplary work.

“We are registering a case and investigating the attack on Sharma,” a senior official said.