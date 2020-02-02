Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable opens fire at colleague, probe on

Both constables, including the shooter, have been grievously injured in the incident, police said. Another constable suffered a minor injury. (Representational image) Both constables, including the shooter, have been grievously injured in the incident, police said. Another constable suffered a minor injury. (Representational image)

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable opened fire at another constable at a camp in Bijapur district on Saturday night.

Both constables, including the shooter, have been grievously injured in the incident, police said. Another constable suffered a minor injury.

According to sources, the incident occurred at the Farsegarh CAF camp in Bijapur. “Constable Dayashankar Shukla fired upon constable Raviranjan with his official weapon, an Insas rifle. He then fired at himself,” P Sundarraj, IG (Bastar) said.

A third constable, Mohammad Sharif, also sustained a minor injury on his leg during the shooting, police said. A senior police officer said, “The injured have been airlifted to Bijapur district hospital. We are investigating the matter.”

