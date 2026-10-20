Chhattisgarh archaeological site gets a step closer to UNESCO World Heritage status

Sirpur, an archaeological site boasting of remains belonging to multiple religious traditions – Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism – and dating back from the 5th century up to the 12th century CE, has made it to the UNESCO’s tentative list.

The development brings the premises one step closer to receiving the coveted World Heritage Site status from the UN agency.

Sirpur is situated on the eastern banks of the Mahanadi River in Mahasamund district, about a two-hour drive from state capital Raipur.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Now, the next task for the authorities would be to prepare a detailed dossier to be submitted to UNESCO.

One of the core requirements to declare a site as World Heritage is its Outstanding Universal Value (OUV).