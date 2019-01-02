Chhattisgarh approves SIT probe into PDS scam

The state Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Tuesday approved the formation of an Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the alleged irregularities in the 2015 Public Distribution System.

The scam pertains to the alleged disbursement of sub-standard rice through the state’s famed PDS system.

Claiming that the scam was worth Rs 36,000 crore, the Congress had earlier alleged that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which was investigating the case, had softened its action against politicians and bureaucrats allegedly involved in the matter. The ACB and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which also probed the matter, had accused a total of 27 people in the case and arrested 16.

After the Cabinet meet on Tuesday, state Ministers Ravindra Choubey and Mohammad Akbar announced that the government had decided to set up an SIT into the alleged scam, which would be headed by an Inspector General-rank officer.