Anti-conversion law faces challenge in Chhattisgarh, High Court asks state to respond

The Chhattisgarh High Court has given the state government three weeks to respond to a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, and the accompanying Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Rules, 2026, passed earlier this year. The petition challenges the law, which regulates religious conversions in the state and introduces a range of procedural and penal provisions, on the ground that it violates constitutional rights to freedom of conscience, religious freedom, privacy and personal liberty.

Appearing virtually before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra and Justice Santosh Sharma, senior advocates Dr S. Muralidhar and Manoj Paranjpe argued that a person’s faith should not depend on state approval or prior public notification and that the law requires even voluntary conversions to make public disclosures and obtain multiple government clearances, making the process cumbersome.

The law requires priests/pastors conducting or facilitating conversions to register with the state, the petitioners said. They also challenged criminal provisions providing for at least seven years’ imprisonment, extendable to life, and fines of up to Rs 10 lakh, alleging that the law has been used to arbitrarily close religious places, affecting people’s ability to gather, worship and practise their faith peacefully.

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The petitioners have sought an interim stay on key provisions of the anti-conversion law and its rules, including those requiring public notice and inviting objections to proposed conversions.

They have also sought a stay on financial, digital and personal inquiries, mandatory appearances and declarations, and scrutiny of religious choices by Gram Sabhas in Scheduled Areas.

They have asked the court to prevent authorities from closing places of worship or disrupting prayers based only on allegations or apprehensions of unlawful conversion, and to bar coercive action against religious personnel or worshippers solely because of their religious activities.

They have further sought that FIRs be registered only when there is prima facie material showing a specific offence, and that the government be restrained from general surveillance or profiling of religious institutions and personnel without a specific lawful criminal investigation.

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“The court has asked the state government to file their response on the interim relief within three weeks,” advocate Harshmander Rastogi, who filed the petition, said.

Passed by the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in March and receiving the Governor’s assent in April, the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, requires people seeking to convert, and those facilitating conversions, to comply with prescribed disclosure and verification procedures, including public notice and an opportunity for objections. The law also provides for registration of priests and other persons involved in conversion and prescribes stringent penalties for unlawful conversion, including imprisonment and fines.