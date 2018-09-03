Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah to inaugurate second leg of CM Raman Singh’s yatra on September 5

The first phase of the yatra was held in May. It covered a distance of close to 5,000 km, according to the BJP. (Twitter/Dr Raman Singh) The first phase of the yatra was held in May. It covered a distance of close to 5,000 km, according to the BJP. (Twitter/Dr Raman Singh)

WITH ASSEMBLY elections drawing closer, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh is set to launch the second phase of his state-wide Vikas Yatra from September 5. BJP president Amit Shah will be inaugurating it. The first phase of the yatra was held in May. It covered a distance of close to 5,000 km, according to the BJP.

The chief minister said the yatra would be called the Atal Vikas Yatra and would cover close to 6,000 km across the state. He said Shah will launch the yatra from Dongargarh, a town of religious significance in Chhattisgarh. The yatra will conclude on October 5.

Singh also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would join the yatra on September 22, when he visits Janjgir Champa district.

The yatra has drawn criticism from the opposition, which has said that it is drawing money from the taxpayer, for what is a purely political purpose.

The Chief Minister also said that in the run-up to the elections, the state government would begin a consultative excercise to prepare a vision document, also named after late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, for a “New Chhattisgarh 2025”.

“This will be done before the model code of conduct comes into force. We will reach out to everyone to ask for suggestions on how this state can grow into a New Chhattisgarh by 2025, the year the state will mark 25 years of existence. By that time, the aim is that Chhattisgarh should have doubled its GSDP, be in the top five per capita income rates in the country, with 100 per cent literacy, and a home for everyone,” he said.

