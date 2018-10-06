Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah targets Congress over triple talaq, sex CD case

BJP chief Amit Shah at a rally in Kanker on Friday. (PTI ) BJP chief Amit Shah at a rally in Kanker on Friday. (PTI )

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that the Congress was opposing the triple talaq ordinance under the influence of “katmullon (conservatives)”.

After a rally in Kanker, Shah attended another rally in Bhilai, organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha in Chhattisgarh, where elections are due in around two months.

Shah said it was the Narendra Modi-led BJP government that had taken the step to end triple talaq that left “mothers and daughters helpless”.

“Triple talaq, like a wound, would take away lifelines of crores of Muslim women and daughters… Putting the vote bank aside, Narendra Modi decided that triple talaq would not continue… This is being opposed by the Congress. Under pressure of conservatives, they are opposing. Rahul Baba, you will have to answer the woman power of this country,” Shah said.

Calling the gathering in Bhilai the largest “Matrushakti ka Mahakumbh” he had seen, Shah said, “When I stand in front of you, I know I am a worker of an organisation. When a man is made a party worker, then one party worker is made. When a mother or sister is made a worker, the entire family becomes a party worker.”

He said the Raman Singh government had worked towards ending Naxalism, and the biggest victims of violence and a lack of law and order were women. “Here there are many women… who raised India’s pride… If Raman Singh has done anything significant, it is to free Chhattisgarh from Naxalism, and to make it a peaceful and progressive state… I am pleased to say that Maoists today have accepted defeat. If you look at the central point of all the policies of the Chhattisgarh government, it is women’s power,” he said.

In a reference to state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, he said the party must come clear on whether they would fight the election under someone “who shamed the women of Chhattisgarh by distributing dirty CDs”.

Baghel, who has maintained that the sex CD case is politically motivated, slammed Shah. Referring to the arrest of BJP leader Kailash Murarka, he said a BJP leader made the CD, which was distributed from the “CMO”.

