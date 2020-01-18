Chhattisgarh: Ajit Jogi, son booked after help hangs self

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi

An FIR has been lodged against former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi and his son Amit Jogi after their help was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the servant quarters on January 15. The two have been booked for abetment of suicide following a complaint by the victim’s family, police said.

According to the police, the deceased, Santosh Kaushik, had been working as help and caretaker at the Jogi residence for four years. “The deceased’s brother complained on Thursday, on the basis of which, we registered FIR,” said Bilaspur range IG, Pradeep Gupta. According to the complaint by Santosh’s brother, Krishna Kumar Kaushik, the Jogis had accused Santosh of stealing.

“He had told his family about how he was being abused, threatened and even beaten up in the house. His family has claimed that he was wrongly accused,” said Bilaspur SP Prashant Agarwal.

The Jogis have been booked under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, police said. “We are investigating further,” Agarwal said.

Amit Jogi, the state committee head of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J), has alleged that they were being maligned by political rivals.

“Our full sympathy is with aggrieved family. The Jogi family had nothing to do with this unfortunate incident. As the FIR lodged late last night at the behest of the ruling party smacks of political vendetta, we demand an investigation by a judicial magistrate or the CBI. We will also seek appropriate judicial remedy,” he tweeted.

At the time of going to the press, no arrests had been made.

