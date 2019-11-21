Chhattisgarh: After cases, threats, interfaith couple finally reunited

More than a year-and-a-half after she married Ibrahim Arya and drew the ire of her family, community and right-wing organisations, 23-year-old Anjali Jain on Wednesday left the Chhattisgarh Women and Child Development department’s Sakhi centre in Raipur to be reunited with her husband.

Jain emerged from the Sakhi centre around noon and left with Ibrahim amid tight security. She said she was still under threat and appealed to her family to accept her decision.

According to Ibrahim and Anjali, both from Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh, they married secretly last year as they anticipated opposition from their families. Ibrahim had said that he did not want Anjali to change her religion and, therefore, he did so and took the name Ibrahim Arya.

Months after their marriage, Arya approached the High Court, alleging that Jain’s parents were keeping her hostage and giving her medicines to claim she was not mentally stable.

Jain’s family told the courts that Ibrahim misled their daughter and that he had married earlier too. After the matter reached the Supreme Court, Anjali told the court last year that she wanted to go with her parents. In February, she urged the DGP to rescue her, saying that she wanted to live with Ibrahim.

Since then, she has been at the Sakhi centre. On November 17, the Chhattisgarh HC ordered her release. On November 18, Anjali was released briefly, but taken back into the Sakhi centre as police cited a condition in the court order that she must be released after both Ibrahim and her father Ashok Jain were informed. Jain, police said, had switched his phone off and was not at home. Anjali then began a hunger strike, demanding that she be allowed to go with Ibrahim.