Chhattisgarh ACB searches 15 locations linked to senior IPS officer

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday conducted searches in 15 locations in two states linked to Additional Director General of Police G P Singh.

The searches were conducted after an FIR was registered against Singh under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly having disproportionate assets.

A 1994-batch officer, Singh had earlier been posted as the ADG of the ACB in the Economic Offence Wing, before he was shunted to the Police Academy in Chandkhuri. According to ACB DIG Arif Sheikh, several complaints were lodged against Singh. “A total of 15 locations were simultaneously raided in Raipur, Rajnandgaon and other locations in Odisha. We have prima facie found disproportionate assets, along with money laundering and other malpractices,” Sheikh said.

The searches will continue on July 2, officials added.