Chhattisgarh cop, teacher abducted by Maoists return after two days

A police sub-inspector and a teacher, who were allegedly abducted by Maoists in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh two days ago, reached the CRPF camp in Sameli Tuesday. The two were reported to have been captured by Maoists from the Aranpur sector of Dantewada on Sunday.

Advertising

PSI Lalit Kashyap and his friend Jaisingh Kureti, a contractual teacher in a government school, had purportedly gone to Rewali village under the Aranpur police station to consume liquor, a PTI report said. An armed group of Maoists had stormed the village and abducted the duo.

A combing operation was launched by the security personnel on receiving the news of abduction. There were speculation last night that Kashyap had been killed. However, police now believe that the Maoists had spread the rumours of the sub-inspector’s death as part of a plan to ambush the police team that would reach the spot to pick up the body.

Kashyap is posted at the camp of ‘C’ company of CRPF’s 111th battalion in Sameli village for coordination between local police and paramilitary personnel in anti-naxal operations.