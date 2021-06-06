Chhattisgarh: 9 district collectors among 29 officers transferred

Collector S Bharatidasan (2006 batch) has been made Special Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director of Public Relations (DPR).

The Chhattisgarh government transferred 29 IAS officers on Saturday. The collectors of nine districts, including the capital Raipur, were changed as part of the reshuffle.

Raipur Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Kumar, a 2009-batch IAS officer, has been made Raipur collector. erstwhile collector S Bharatidasan (2006 batch) has been made Special Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director of Public Relations (DPR).

Taran Prakash Sinha, the erstwhile DPR, has been made collector of Rajnandgaon district. He will replace Topeshwar Verma, who has been called to the Secretariat and given transport and food departments.

The District Collectors of Dhamtari, Korba, Bemetara, Koriya, Balrampur, Janjgir-Champa and Mungeli districts have been replaced.

Secretary GAD, Kamalpreet Singh has been given additional charges of education department, which was handled by senior IAS Alok Shukla who is also been given charges of the health department, among others.

In the bureacratic circles, whispers of a reshuffle were doing rounds. The Congress government, which has done major reshuffle just a few months prior was expected to change the officials earlier, but it was delayed due to Covid-19, sources in the government claimed.