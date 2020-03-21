Chhattisgarh: 6 security personnel injured in encounter with naxals

Six security personnel were injured, two of them seriously, in an encounter with naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district on Saturday, the police said.
The gunfight took place in a forest in Chintagufa area, a senior police official here said. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.
