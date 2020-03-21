Follow Us:
Saturday, March 21, 2020
COVID19

Chhattisgarh: 6 security personnel injured in encounter with naxals

The gunfight took place in a forest in Chintagufa area, a senior police official here said. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that further details were awaited. 

By: PTI | Raipur | Published: March 21, 2020 9:28:50 pm
J&K: Two LeT militants killed in Anantnag The gunfight took place in a forest in Chintagufa area, a senior police official said. (Representational)

Six security personnel were injured, two of them seriously, in an encounter with naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district on Saturday, the police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest in Chintagufa area, a senior police official here said. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 21: Latest News

Advertisement